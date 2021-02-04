Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: You say shorting, I say blackmail Here's a surefire way to make a million, or should that be a billion? BL PREMIUM

Dr Evil: Gentlemen, I have a plan. It’s called blackmail. The royal family of Britain are the wealthiest landowners in the world. Either the royal family pays us an exorbitant amount of money, or we make up a story that Prince Charles has had an affair and therefore will have to divorce!

Number two: Prince Charles did have an affair. He admitted it, and they did get divorced...