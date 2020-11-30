Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Creating an emotionally healthy and resilient team BL PREMIUM

“I could not have done it without my team” is a phrase I have often heard from winners of awards for extraordinary achievement in business. Today I think many people would say they would have not survived 2020 sane had it not been for their supportive teams.

Yet I am often struck by how toxic the culture is in many companies. So in this fourth in a series of columns on the emotional health of entrepreneurs, I suggest that a key contributor to the emotional health of everyone in the team is creating a style of interacting that affirms people’s capacity to cope, rather than their weaknesses...