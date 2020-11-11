Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Tougher global co-operation needed if Trump 2.0 prevails The funding models of multilateral institutions such as the WHO and Nato still need to become more balanced BL PREMIUM

Over the past week the world has been transfixed by the US election results as they first rushed in, then trickled slowly. The question of why the results mattered to so many non-Americans is linked to the acknowledged threat posed by the rising tide of nationalism across the globe.

As the world fights a pandemic that has transcended borders, race and class, the pursuit of a global solution has been of fundamental importance. Global solutions, whether in health care, trade or the pursuit of peace, have in the past benefited from the existence of multilateral institutions that force friends and foes to co-operate, consult and compromise rather than engage in conflict.