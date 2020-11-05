Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: ANC internal democracy at stake as cadres mull authoritarian rule Group suggests that since the ANC is going to lose next year’s municipal elections, it should prevent the poll from taking place BL PREMIUM

US President Donald Trump’s proposal on Wednesday was brilliant in its simplicity. Observing his lead eroding as the votes were tallied, he suggested the supreme court should simply suspend the count.

This idea is also popular in parts of the ANC. A self-styled “ANC Cadres” group, led by retired defence intelligence head Maomela “Mojo” Motau, has circulated a document grandly entitled “ANC Turnaround Strategy 2025: Changing the Course of History”.