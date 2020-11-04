Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: SA needs a stable compass to navigate between East and West Take the lead from the Asian middle powers and resist the temptation to openly take sides BL PREMIUM

Chances are that as you read this there is still no clear winner in the US elections. Joe Biden most likely got the popular vote, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016. However, delays in counting the votes and court challenges will probably drag out the announcement of an official result for days or weeks.

This is similar to the American presidential election in 2000, when George W Bush and Al Gore headed to the supreme court to settle their dispute over who won Florida. The court gave Bush a narrow victory and the rest, as they say, is history.