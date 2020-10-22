Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Carcerophobia epidemic may lead to Ramaphosa’s downfall The president cannot go too far in having corrupt ANC leaders arrested, especially those from his own faction BL PREMIUM

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa serve a second term as ANC leader? It is hard to evict an incumbent ANC president after just five years. Indeed the problem, as the careers of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma demonstrate, is that it is hard to get rid of them even after 10 years.

To remove an entire incumbent faction requires a nationwide coalition and financial and political resources. But what if the challenge comes from within the ANC’s dominant faction itself? There are circumstances in which party leaders might be tempted to replace their president with a younger, less tarnished version who seems more decisive.