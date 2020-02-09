Companies / Mining Sibanye CEO stands back and plots his retirement With four or five years left at the helm of the largest platinum group metals company, Neal Froneman ponders how to double Sibanye’s size BL PREMIUM

SA’s most dynamic and bluntly outspoken mining CEO, Neal Froneman, has taken a small but considered step back from managing the world’s largest platinum company, Sibanye-Stillwater, as he plots a carefully considered retirement.

Froneman, who recently turned 60 and regularly flies his helicopter to and from his game farm north of Pretoria, has no immediate plans to retire. He says he has “four or five” years still to offer his expertise at Sibanye to continue growing the JSE-listed gold and platinum group metals (PGM) company to “twice its size”, possibly by adding more gold and minerals used to make batteries.