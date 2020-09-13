Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Don’t pop the champagne yet — energy reform is still a hazy plan BL PREMIUM

What happens when (if) reforms start happening? When there is change, implementation shifts forward. The question is important for businesses’ thinking — generally sceptically — about the recovery. The hurdle is high, so might take some convincing, but equally, one doesn’t want to be “late” in recognising a turning point.

There is a first-mover advantage to a business recognising a turning point early, though there are costs if the business gets it wrong.