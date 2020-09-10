Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Index counts the cost of SA’s wasted decade The country is worse than average on measures of wellbeing and basic human needs BL PREMIUM

One of the most glaring consequences of the deep recession that has engulfed SA is that the economy has regressed to the 2007 real GDP level.

To get further perspective, I go back to 2007 and look at GDP per capita — the average GDP each citizen in a country produces, ignoring that some are below working age while others are too old to work — and compare SA with 22 countries that had roughly the same GDP per capita of between $10,000 and $13,000 (at purchasing power parity).