MARK BARNES: Partners from outside would keep SA Inc afloat
New forms of capital are needed if we are to shed debt and get our currency to gain strength
09 September 2020 - 15:18
SA Inc is going to need to undertake a rights issue, sooner rather than later. Sure, we can print money, but that’ll only provide temporary pain relief. It’s not a cure and never will be. We simply cannot borrow any more, particularly if we intend servicing, let alone repaying, the money.
Our sovereign borrowing needs keep going up, our revenue prospects down, and our costs up — this is not a bankable future and we need to stop, think and do. (Note that I left out “plan” — we’ve done enough under that heading).
