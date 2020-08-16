Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Myriad obstacles face SA Rugby ahead of Rugby Championship BL PREMIUM

The government’s decision to move the country to alert level 2 may have taken away one of the biggest potential obstacles to the return of professional rugby in SA but events elsewhere this past week have contributed to what remains an uncertain outlook for the rest of 2020.

On the positive side, the decision to play what turned out to be the final Aotearoa game in what was effectively a closed stadium in Dunedin did give local rugby officials a glimpse of what games without spectators will be like.