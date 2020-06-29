Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Test-playing nations scramble to salvage what revenue they can The cricket world — except India — has been in trouble for a long time and now they could go over the edge of the cliff BL PREMIUM

Cricket SA’s wilting finances will not receive the desperately needed boost that administrators had hoped for from a fleeting tour in August by the Indian men’s team, coming to SA for three T20 Internationals — but hopes remain high that it will still take place in March 2021.

The fixtures are worth $10m (R173m) in television rights fees and would make a huge difference to the organisation as it heads towards a deficit of R450m by the end of this four-year TV rights cycle.