KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: SA needs smarter systems, and smarter police, to fight cybercrime The country now has the third-highest number of cybercrime victims in the world, according to Accenture

As if Covid-19 wasn’t a scary enough time for the health industry, on Tuesday we learnt that Life Healthcare was the target of a cyberattack.

Reuters reported that “admissions systems, business processing systems and e-mail servers” were affected, forcing the group onto backup systems. The extent of the hack is still being investigated, but the timing of the event for a health-care provider is just cruel. It’s the third major SA company to fall victim to targeted cybercrime in 2020 — that we know of. The others are Nedbank (with 1.7-million client records potentially affected) and Omnia Holdings.