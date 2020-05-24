SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cyber criminals go into lockdown too
In May, SA ranked eighth in malicious e-mail recipients, and six African countries ranked in the global top 10 of local infections of devices
24 May 2020 - 05:02
If anyone has a bird’s-eye view of the shifting trends in cybersecurity, it is Eugene Kaspersky. The antivirus company he founded 23 years ago and that bears his name, Kaspersky, is one of the world’s leading anti-malware application vendors, with 400-million users and 270,000 enterprise clients.
Although now headquartered in Zurich, the company’s Russian origins mean he also has intimate knowledge of one of the world’s most notorious cybercriminal environments.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now