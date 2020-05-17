Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tanzanian minister leaves a lasting legacy of peacemaking Augustine Mahiga, who died on May 1, was the country’s representative to the UN and helped establish a government in Somalia BL PREMIUM

Tanzanian justice minister Augustine Mahiga, who died on May 1 aged 74, was an eminent pan-African peacemaker and humanitarian widely renowned for his intelligence, integrity and humility. Born in the central Tanzanian town of Iringa, with its picturesque cliffs, valleys and rocks, he did all his early schooling in Tosamaganga.

Mahiga completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, before earning master’s and doctorate degrees in international relations from Canada’s University of Toronto. He then worked in the office of founding president Julius Nyerere, serving as director-general of intelligence and security while teaching part-time at Dar university.