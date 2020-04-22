Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket SA board falls short of leadership requirements Members such as Chris Nenzani remain in place at a time when the game is stepping towards a brighter future BL PREMIUM

In lockdown everyone is looking for leadership and direction, in every sector of society. The world is a scary place as the future is so uncertain.

Yet lockdown is revealing that each of us should lead. Look no further than the people involved in feeding schemes, health care, refuse collection, to name but a few of the courageous crusaders out there.