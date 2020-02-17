NEIL MANTHORP: ‘Sandpaper Saturday’ not the only chafe SA cricketers have had to bear
Cricket SA treated players despicably — and those who appointed Thabang Moroe are still there
17 February 2020 - 18:59
No doubt there will be plenty of sandpaper jokes doing the rounds over the next few days, especially when the Australians reach Newlands for the third T20 International.
But the memories won’t be mixed for just Steve Smith and David Warner. They will also be mixed for the majority of this country’s 300-plus professional cricketers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now