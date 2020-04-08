Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has destroyed the EFF’s relevance When it comes to relevant political action in a time of crisis, a time when logic, evidence and science is needed, the EFF is missing in action BL PREMIUM

It’s been a tough month for the EFF. The party, which tends disproportionately to dominate media headlines and public debate alike, has faded away into near obscurity. Crises quickly reveal its formal power that really matters. The ANC has a lot of it, the DA has some, the EFF has none. There are only two shows in town at the moment, and the EFF isn’t one of them.

Informally, one could argue the EFF has long since punched above its weight and, thus, it wields a fair amount of informal power. But even that has, overnight, become irrelevant. No-one cares about the ideological conspiracies the EFF uses to augment its influence. It’s the coronavirus or bust. And, more importantly, its rationality and science that now hold sway. Not the antiquated, socialist ideals of Stalin or Mao.