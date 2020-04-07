Cyril Ramaphosa summons minister over socialising photo
The communications minister has been pictured not maintaining the 1m, social-distancing requirement, to the president’s concern
President Cyril Ramaphosa has summoned communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to a meeting with him over a social media photo of her visiting former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.
Manana, who, in 2018, was convicted on three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for assaulting a woman at a nightclub, posted a photo of a group of people, including Ndabeni-Abrahams, having a meal during SA’s 21-day national lockdown.
The lockdown is intended to curb local transmission of the coronavirus, which has spread to all nine provinces. As of Tuesday afternoon, the total number of reported Covid-19 cases stood at 1,686, with 95 of those recovered, with 12 reported deaths.
The lockdown imposes tight restrictions on the movement of people, who are expected to stay at home except for shopping for essentials, such as food and medicines, seeking healthcare or collecting social grants, and expected to keep a social distance of at least 1m.
Ndabeni-Abrahams’s visit with Manana is seen as a violation of the lockdown regulations. There have been a number of arrests around the country of South Africans not adhering to the rules.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he had seen the photo.
“I have asked her to come and see me and she is coming and I am going to have a discussion with her about the impact of visuals like these,” he said after visiting the water and sanitation Covid-19 command centre at Rand Water in Johannesburg.
“We are trying to instill a clear message to all people that social distancing is important; let us stay at home ... and if you have to [go out] it must be work related. This is what the lockdown is about.”
Ramaphosa made a point of saying that he would return home immediately after his visit to Rand Water.