Cyril Ramaphosa summons minister over socialising photo

The lockdown imposes tight restrictions on the movement of people, who are expected to stay at home except for shopping for essentials, such as food and medicines, seeking healthcare or collecting social grants, and expected to keep a social distance of at least 1m.

Ndabeni-Abrahams’s visit with Manana is seen as a violation of the lockdown regulations. There have been a number of arrests around the country of South Africans not adhering to the rules.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he had seen the photo.

“I have asked her to come and see me and she is coming and I am going to have a discussion with her about the impact of visuals like these,” he said after visiting the water and sanitation Covid-19 command centre at Rand Water in Johannesburg.

“We are trying to instill a clear message to all people that social distancing is important; let us stay at home ... and if you have to [go out] it must be work related. This is what the lockdown is about.”

Ramaphosa made a point of saying that he would return home immediately after his visit to Rand Water.

