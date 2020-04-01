GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The panic has always been there
On some level, we quite like the idea of force, not governance — you get the sense that what we really want is a king, not a president
01 April 2020 - 05:08
Choice is the Valium of the human condition. It becalms, and maintains the illusion of order; for with choice comes options, and with options, agency. Take choice away, necessity — a far more brutal, amoral business — comes to define behaviour. Threaten that base self-interest and panic sets in. Fuelled by uncertainty and augmented by conspiracy it is like crack cocaine, as addictive as it is self-destructive, and totalising in the mania it produces. We are currently wired on the stuff.
It is said few things reveal one’s true character better than a crisis. Our national disposition is currently on full display for all to see. It is not a pretty sight.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now