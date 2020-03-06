Opinion / Columnists HALF ART CHRIS THURMAN: Naked truth rendered with age-old beauty Tienie Pritchard has been challenging the puritanical distaste for nudity since the 1970s BL PREMIUM

Recently I had the pleasure of visiting the Orient Hotel, a little piece of heaven in the Francolin Conservancy about 20km west of Pretoria. In 2019 owners Mari Dartnall and Cobus du Plessis launched a spectacular new double-wing, double-volume gallery; it houses the Adriaan Boshoff Museum and a permanent collection of South African impressionists, with plenty of room to spare for temporary exhibitions.

But that will have to wait for another column. So, too, will various other art forms cultivated at the Orient — the wizardry of chef Chantel Dartnall at Restaurant Mosaic, the unplumbed depths of a wine cellar boasting 75,000 bottles, furnishing that attests to centuries-long traditions of woodcraft and artisanship from countries across Asia. I must gloss over these delights, although they help to set the scene for my subject: the sculptures of Tienie Pritchard.