Big power boost for new-generation 911 Turbo S

Fans of Porsche’s civilised sports car, the 911, have been presented with some extra steroids in the form of the new 911 Turbo S.

Available in coupe and cabriolet form, it will be the range-topper of the eighth-generation (992) line-up — at least until the fire-breathing GT2 RS model arrives at a later date.

There’s plenty for Porsche enthusiasts to get excited about, not least of which is the performance of the new 3.8l twin turbo six-cylinder boxer engine. It brings 478kW to the high-performance party along with 800Nm — respectively 51kW and 50Nm more than the previous-generation 911 Turbo S.

The new engine features a redesigned charge air cooling system and new, larger variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers in a symmetrical layout with electrically adjustable wastegate flaps. It also uses piezo injectors which have improved responsiveness and revving ability.

Coupled with all-wheel drive and an eight speed PDK dual clutch transmission, the numbers translate to a claimed 0-100km/h blitz in just 2.7 seconds (0.2 secs quicker). Perhaps even more impressively, the 0-200km/h sprint takes just 8.9 seconds which is one second quicker than its predecessor.

The top speed is 330km/h as before.

The Turbo S flexes visual muscles with a body that’s wider than its predecessor’s to give it a more pressed-down look, and adaptive aerodynamics that include controlled cooling air flaps at the front and a larger rear wing that produces more downforce.