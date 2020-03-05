INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Big power boost for new-generation 911 Turbo S
Porsche’s iconic sports car now brings 478kW to the high-performance party
Fans of Porsche’s civilised sports car, the 911, have been presented with some extra steroids in the form of the new 911 Turbo S.
Available in coupe and cabriolet form, it will be the range-topper of the eighth-generation (992) line-up — at least until the fire-breathing GT2 RS model arrives at a later date.
There’s plenty for Porsche enthusiasts to get excited about, not least of which is the performance of the new 3.8l twin turbo six-cylinder boxer engine. It brings 478kW to the high-performance party along with 800Nm — respectively 51kW and 50Nm more than the previous-generation 911 Turbo S.
The new engine features a redesigned charge air cooling system and new, larger variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers in a symmetrical layout with electrically adjustable wastegate flaps. It also uses piezo injectors which have improved responsiveness and revving ability.
Coupled with all-wheel drive and an eight speed PDK dual clutch transmission, the numbers translate to a claimed 0-100km/h blitz in just 2.7 seconds (0.2 secs quicker). Perhaps even more impressively, the 0-200km/h sprint takes just 8.9 seconds which is one second quicker than its predecessor.
The top speed is 330km/h as before.
The Turbo S flexes visual muscles with a body that’s wider than its predecessor’s to give it a more pressed-down look, and adaptive aerodynamics that include controlled cooling air flaps at the front and a larger rear wing that produces more downforce.
Wider front air intakes identify the 911 top-dog model, which also comes with standard LED matrix headlights with dark inserts.
A redesigned, pneumatically extendable front spoiler and larger rear wing deliver 15% more downforce. The muscular rear wing sections have integrated air intakes, and rectangular tailpipes in high-gloss black complete the rear end view.
New mixed-size tyres are used, with 20-inch versions at the front and 21-inchers at the rear.
The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports chassis is lowered by 10mm compared to the regular 911 Carrera, and the sports exhaust system with adjustable flaps generates sonic charisma.
The enhanced Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive allows significantly more torque to be transferred to the front wheels. The 911 Turbo S rides standard on a PASM electronic damping system that continuously adjusts suspension stiffness based on driving conditions.
A leather interior with carbon trim and light silver accents set a sporting interior scene, and 18-way electrically adjustable sports seats have stitching that pays homage to the first 911 Turbo (type 930).
High-quality graphic elements and logos in the instrument cluster complete the characteristic Turbo S features. Other standard niceties include a GT sports steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with the newly integrated Porsche Track Precision app and a Bose surround sound system.
The 911 Turbo S Coupé and Cabriolet are available for order now with first units arriving here in May 2020. The coupe is priced at R3,542,000 and the cabriolet at R3,716,000.