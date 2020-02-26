Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Using global capital to fund infrastructure projects will unleash momentum The state should get idle capital working and consider investments it can’t afford not to make BL PREMIUM

It is trite to observe that capital projects are a necessary foundation for a prosperous future. In fact, the more precarious the state a country finds itself in, the more likely and urgent the need is to embrace investment. Instead of spending our time standing around bemoaning which investments we can’t afford to make, we’d better consider those investments we can’t afford not to make.

At the bottom of the pit of no investment you’ll find the disgraceful closure of Nomini Primary School, where maggots were found crawling out of toilet bowls and raw sewage flowed through kitchens and classrooms. We hang our collective heads in shame. At last that has been fixed.