STREET DOGS: Ken Fisher’s investing philosophy

When it comes to investing, why would you question those things that "everyone knows" to be true, argue with "common sense" or good advice? Unless of course you think, like Ken Fisher, that much of it is wrong and investing success depends more on not doing the wrong thing than on doing the right thing.

Fisher thinks the investment world is littered with myths and poor advice and "two-thirds of investment success lies in not doing the wrong thing, only one-third in doing the right thing".