STREET DOGS: Lessons from master investors
23 January 2020 - 05:05
The lesson for regular mortals is not to imitate Warren Buffett; that makes no more sense than trying to play tennis like Roger Federer. Each of them has an inimitable skill. If you lack Buffett capabilities, you will get chewed up as a stock picker.
These master investors don’t have to worry about the competition, since few others possess the complementary skills for their types of investments. We all need to understand, as best we can, our limitations when it comes to the stock market.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.