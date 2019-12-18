SIMON BARBER: Trump 2021, a nightmare near you
It is easy to plot the US president’s path to a second term
18 December 2019 - 14:50
Seeing as how Eskom can no longer meet SA’s electricity needs, it must be some consolation that days are longer at Christmas time in the southern hemisphere. Up here, it is the darkest season. Darkening it further is the thought that this time next year we could be getting ready for Donald Trump’s second inauguration.
Here’s how it happened:
