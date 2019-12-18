Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How some SA liberals learnt to love liars The conspiracy has never been more powerful. Its power is fueled when the truth is not defended, and deceit explained away BL PREMIUM

Read the manifesto of any liberal and the following ideals are typically advertised as paramount: freedom, individual liberty, a free market, and the rule of law.

Strangely though, “truth” rarely features. The reasons for this are probably complex, but it likely has to do with “truth” being a universal idea, rather than something born of a particular ideological worldview.