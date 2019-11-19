SIFISO SKENJANA: Debt is permissible when growing output and exports
Prioritising microeconomic tools is key if SA is to shrug off stagnation and ubiquitous oligopolies
19 November 2019 - 17:26
SA recently hosted a national investment conference and the Africa Investment Forum, both broadly proclaiming that SA, the Southern African Development Community and Africa at large are open for business.
A week earlier, Moody’s Investors Service had downgraded the outlook for SA’s credit rating to negative, citing ballooning and unsustainable debt levels, weak economic growth, high unemployment and income and social inequality.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.