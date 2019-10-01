Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Strong leadership is needed to prevent a stall Turbulent times call for leaders who have purpose, understand complex situations and take calculated risks BL PREMIUM

I was walking along the Kalk Bay pier in search of a piece of fish, but I was late, there wasn’t much left. I stopped to watch a couple of wiry men repairing an old, but forever solid, fishing boat.

The one guy was clearing old layers of paint off with an angle grinder. It was poetry in motion. He was such an accomplished expert at the task, the dangerous angle grinder was such as a feather in his accustomed one hand (cigarette in the other) as he went about methodically, evenly, perfectly, removing the old and preparing the surface for the new. He knows what he is doing. He is an expert.