Freedom of speech
MICHAEL MORRIS: Banning the old flag will do nothing for democracy
ANC, EFF and their fellow apologists of Equality Court judgment haplessly celebrate an incursion into their own freedom to say what they say
26 August 2019 - 05:05
The choice irony of recent days is the fervent approval by the EFF of the Equality Court’s ruling on the old SA flag, on the very grounds of muddled thinking about free speech that is being directed against the EFF itself.
And the same is true for the judgment’s many other apologists, who haplessly celebrate an incursion into their own freedom to say what they say, without apparently realising it.
