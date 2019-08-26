Opinion / Columnists Freedom of speech MICHAEL MORRIS: Banning the old flag will do nothing for democracy ANC, EFF and their fellow apologists of Equality Court judgment haplessly celebrate an incursion into their own freedom to say what they say BL PREMIUM

The choice irony of recent days is the fervent approval by the EFF of the Equality Court’s ruling on the old SA flag, on the very grounds of muddled thinking about free speech that is being directed against the EFF itself.

And the same is true for the judgment’s many other apologists, who haplessly celebrate an incursion into their own freedom to say what they say, without apparently realising it.