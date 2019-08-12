Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Protect freedom of speech at all costs Hate speech and discrimination are on the rise on social media but contesting opinion is a reason for cleaving to free speech BL PREMIUM

Every principle risks running into difficulties at the extremes, free speech especially so. It can be too much of a good thing. Or so we are tempted to believe.

Respected journalist Ferial Haffajee wrote with feeling last week about social media’s “rising threat to media freedom”: the juggernaut of untrammelled public opinion that she felt reduced her to “roadkill” in its tracks.