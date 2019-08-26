Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The sorry state of Trump’s America The rich get massive tax breaks and white supremacist storm troopers flourish BL PREMIUM

A recent summer sojourn teaching at Baruch College in New York afforded me an opportunity to assess the American condition in the age of Donald Trump. The diagnosis is not a happy one.

The death of outrage at Trump’s divisive and inflammatory rhetoric on the part of Republicans and many of his diehard supporters — a solid 35% of the electorate — has created an enabling environment for a climate of white supremacist storm troopers to flourish.