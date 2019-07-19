Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: R.I.P. Johnny Clegg, composer of our other national anthem Impi is often sung by SA sportspeople, and the song is especially liked in France BL PREMIUM

At the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, Jake White, the Springbok coach, was sitting in his seat, wondering if he dared tell the guy jumping up and down in front of him to sit down and stay out of his way.