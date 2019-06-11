MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Painted Wolf snatches the prize after years of preparation

Yet we see new arrivals in the business every year, many so small they glow only momentarily on the horizon before vanishing beyond the rim of the planet. But there are others, survivors from start-ups, who achieve enough traction to become known among the geeks. A few of these become brands, and even fewer household names.

Looking through the list of laureates of this year’s Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show, I found more than a sprinkling of the usual suspects — producers so grounded in their craft that year in, year out, they capture the essence of their fruit in the wines they’re best known for.

For example, if you were looking for a benchmark Stellenbosch chardonnay, you would almost certainly gravitate to Jordan. So it comes as no surprise to see the 2018 barrel-fermented take the trophy. When it comes to sauvignon blanc, David Nieuwoudt of Cederberg and Ghost Corner dominates the cooler climate styles, so you would expect him to lead the running for the sauvignon trophy, likewise KWV for aged fortifieds, Cape Point for white bordeaux blends, JC Le Roux Scintilla for benchmark cap classique, Nederburg for noble late harvest. So far, so predictable.

However, you would also expect that given the churn new talent, edgier, more attuned to the market would scale the Everests of vinous achievement ahead of those constrained by history or convention. There must be a few of those, if wine judging is to have more value than a mere statement of the status quo.

The winner of the trophy for the competition’s best winery turned out to be one of those unexpected (but, in retrospect, not entirely surprising) producers. Jeremy Borg’s Painted Wolf wines have been around for a decade. In that time, the cellar has won the occasional gold medal or trophy, plenty of silvers and bucket-loads of bronzes. Its solid track record is unsurprising: the wines are always thoughtfully made, mostly produced from a limited range of varieties utterly suited to the sites where they have been planted. What changed in 2019 was that the outsiders came inside: the niche varieties with which Borg has consistently worked came of age.