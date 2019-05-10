STREET DOGS: Late bloomer, it’s not your fault

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The electoral commission is being forced to face up to complaints and logistical errors as parties lodge objections
Over 55% of the votes in Gauteng, one of the main election battlegrounds, have been counted
The party focused on campaigning against the DA in a bid to win over more conservative Afrikaans voters
AngloGold says more attractive investment options in its international portfolio mean it wants to sell its last few local assets
Despite a better performance in March, both sectors recorded contractions in the first quarter of the year – with production severely constrained by load-shedding
With acrimony between Washington and Beijing increasing, there seems to be little time to salvage any deal
The US owners of Liverpool needed time to find out what the difference between an English football club and the Boston Sox is, but their investment has paid off
There are connections between sport and art, but Monster Jam could also be analogous to politics where a good driver can prevail over seeming chaos
