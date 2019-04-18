THICK END OF THE WEDGE
PETER BRUCE: We don’t have to indulge the politics of long spoons and long knives
If the ANC and DA have the interest of the country at heart they would declare, firmly and publicly, that under no circumstances would they form coalitions with the EFF
18 April 2019 - 05:09
