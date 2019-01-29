EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Yet again, the DA is revolting
And at the ANC, the trillion-rand question, possibly asked of Maria Ramos, is who will the next finance minister be?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The Guptas, who refuse to return to SA, want their lawyers to cross-examine former finance minister Trevor Manuel, but Justice Zondo is having none of it.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
The people Zille’s suggested tax revolt will hurt the most are not corrupt politicians, but citizens who need state support the most.
Carol Paton writes that Tito Mboweni has made it pretty clear he won’t be around for cabinet duty after May, raising the question who SA’s next finance minister will be.
One candidate, who became available on Tuesday, is Absa CEO Maria Ramos.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
SA Home Loans refused to hand R45m to its 25% owner, Kholofelo Maponya, who demanded the payment on account of his personal relationship with then Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Absa CEO Maria Ramos taking early retirement with just one month’s notice has lead to lots of speculation about what her next move will be.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Looking at the share prices of the big four banks plus Investec over the past decade, Absa has been the laggard with FirstRand the best performer. Capitec has been excluded from the graph because it has dwarfed its rivals by rocketing 30-fold from about R40 to nearly R1,200.