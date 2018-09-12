EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ace Magashule causes consternation among kings and queens in government
An Australian cartoonist is under fire for his cartoon of Serena Williams, and will crime stats cause Bheki Cele sleepless nights?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
After two days of silence, Ace Magashule finally buckled to public pressure and gave details about his meeting with Jacob Zuma.
Oh, and he also happened to bump into other people.
After presenting dire statistics, police minister Bheki Cele will have many sleepless nights about the crime in SA. Most people say the statistics are not a reflection of him but those in office before him: Fikile Mbalula and Nathi Nhleko.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Principal enabler in chief, or so they say, Ace Magashule is causing nervousness among the elective after his weekend rendezvous with Jacob Zuma and some other people.
Perhaps all the bad news bothers you: this ode to SA will not make you feel any better, unfortunately.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Everything seems to be hanging on 2019’s general election. The president is waiting out the storm, careful not to ruffle feathers, and investors are banking on the new dawn once promised.
One area seeing an upswing is education: Advtech and Curro are racing for dominance in the private education sector.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
An Australian cartoonist has come under fire for this cartoon.
Defiant Oz paper reprints 'racist' Serena cartoon | @Sport24news https://t.co/xurt967UX9 pic.twitter.com/b9DvIC8EL1— News24 (@News24) September 12, 2018
