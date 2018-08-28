EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Finally, an IRP, with an energy component that is worth debating
The marriages of convenience between the DA and EFF were inevitably going to end in divorce, with some strange new coalitions emerging in various metros.
The Inga Falls near the Congo River’s mouth have the potential to power all of Africa. The Grand Inga hydro-electric scheme was a key part of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad), but never progressed because of turmoil in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The dream of Grand Inga has appeared again in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) unveiled by energy minister Jeff Radebe on Monday.
Good news in the IRP includes doubling the public comment period from 30 to 60 days. It is time now to get down to talking.
Mike Muller explains how SA’s land and water problems are intertwined. "Without access to water, land has little value, whether for agriculture or homes."
"I would encourage investors to put more money into SA … to help develop entrepreneurs. I would encourage them to do more for SA," says Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe.
Northam is one of the few platinum miners doing deals in SA in the prevailing market of weak and uncertain platinum prices.
Tea with the Guptas.— Rico Schacherl (@ricoschacherl) August 28, 2018
Cartoon for @eNCA #ZondoCommission #VytjieMentor #AjayGupta #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/DlVovmOAdT
On Monday, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor detailed how she came to meet the Gupta brothers and how the controversial family facilitated a meeting between her and former president Jacob Zuma.
Emerging-market stocks rose to 18-day highs on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after a US-Mexico trade agreement.
