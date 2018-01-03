Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How Canadian firms have gone dilly about dope

03 January 2018 - 13:16 Wilson Johwa
The globalisation of medical cannabis is the next big thing, and Canadian companies are right up there. At least 80 cannabis companies are now listed on Canadian exchanges and their combined market value has ballooned to more than $15.9bn.

Pupils have been told there is more to life than university, as IEB matric results show improvement.

"Because of social norms, people often shut up. Even if they are humiliated, hurt or angry, they will not say a word. It is only when norms start to shift that people feel free to disclose what they have experienced, and to say what they think," behavioural economist Cass Sustein wrote in a wise warning to bosses who think they can bully and be rude to staff.

We are entering an era in which consumers will value access over ownership and experiences over assets.

There is no plan to break up Kenya’s biggest company, also part-owned by Vodacom.

The US government has blocked the sale of MoneyGram to China’s Alibaba Group.

In the four months since the Myanmar military began a crackdown after Rohingya militants attacked an army base and police posts on August 25, about 655,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority have fled the western state of Rakhine and crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh.

