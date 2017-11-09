EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Suzanne Daniels’s surprise Gupta-and-friends meeting
Jonathan Jansen finds it hard to believe Jacob Zuma has studied the fees commission report, and Steinhoff must defend itself again
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Before Suzanne Daniels was suspended as Eskom’s head of legal and compliance for demanding Trillian pay back R600m it mysteriously received, she was invited for coffee by Trillian’s then owner Salim Essa. That turned into a meeting with Ajay Gupta, President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma and Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins, to discuss fired Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s pension.
A survey by venture capital firm Blockchain Capital found that about 30% of those in the 18-to-34 age range would rather own $1,000 worth of Bitcoin than $1,000 of government bonds or stocks. The study of more than 2,000 people found that 42% of millennials are at least somewhat familiar with bitcoin, compared with 15% among those ages 65 and up.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
If President Jacob Zuma entrenches himself more deeply, SA might come to look more like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, or even Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe, than the Rainbow Nation promised by Nelson Mandela after he emerged from 27 years in prison.
Jonathan Jansen finds it hard to believe President Jacob Zuma has studied the fees commission report, as his officials claim. “First of all, the President does not study anything. And if he did, how long does it take to study a report while campuses are under sustained attack in part because of the nonrelease of the now-leaked report?”
SA used to get the credit for being quite a good kid in a bad neighbourhood. Now it is increasingly becoming the laggard in an improving neighbourhood, writes Hilary Joffe.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Steinhoff International has been forced to defend itself against damaging European media reports for the third time in as many months. On Wednesday, the share price slumped more than 4% to close at R59.40 after Reuters reported that — apparently contrary to European disclosure rules — it had not disclosed details of a substantial transaction with a related company.
Brait shares rallied more than 3% at one stage on Wednesday on its decision to value 2015’s £780m acquisition of UK fashion retailer New Look at the princely sum of nothing.
Well done SSA! Blackout at Hyde Park just as Jacques Pauw begins speaking about the mysterious break-ins at Chief Justice, NPA etc. #ThePresidentsKeepers— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) November 8, 2017
At the book launch of Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers on Wednesday at Hyde Park Corner, the power went out. There were boos and some parts of the crowd started chanting “Zuma must fall”.
France backtracks on nuclear power reduction deal @AFP https://t.co/mDLEEMBTom— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) November 8, 2017
newsgraphic shows state of the world's reacotrs pic.twitter.com/qhbRsArvQa
