Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacques Pauw continues to make SSA enemies

07 November 2017 - 13:32 Wilson Johwa
Jacques Pauw. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacques Pauw. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Author Jacques Pauw has undoubtedly made many enemies, and it doesn’t get worse than a personal grudge against him by the head of the State Security Agency and his family.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers say he is, in fact, leading the branch nominations tally in KwaZulu-Natal, but who is to be believed?

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Exposed: Singapore’s ties to apartheid SA. The ties were so close by 1982 that PG Marais, the chairperson of Armscor, met Goh Keng Swee, the senior deputy prime minister of Singapore (and previous minister of defence) to discuss "matters of mutual interest to our two countries".

More on Paradise Papers: the story of Apple’s hunt for a new tax avoidance strategy is among the disclosures emerging about how the offshore tax game is played by Apple, Nike, Uber and other multinational corporations — and how top law firms help them exploit tax gaps around the world.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Lonmin’s elephant in the room: the prospect of yet another rights issue.

Lonmin has its hands full

CE Ben Magara treads carefully around the possibility of a rights issue and points to positive trends and turnaround efforts
Companies
1 day ago

Redefine makes another foray into Poland.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa names his slate. What is ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CARTOON: Pauw's darkest secret
Opinion
3.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems to be frontrunner ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Inside Gigaba's 'president’s ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
EDITORIAL: Let the people elect the leader
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.