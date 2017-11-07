EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacques Pauw continues to make SSA enemies
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Author Jacques Pauw has undoubtedly made many enemies, and it doesn’t get worse than a personal grudge against him by the head of the State Security Agency and his family.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers say he is, in fact, leading the branch nominations tally in KwaZulu-Natal, but who is to be believed?
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Exposed: Singapore’s ties to apartheid SA. The ties were so close by 1982 that PG Marais, the chairperson of Armscor, met Goh Keng Swee, the senior deputy prime minister of Singapore (and previous minister of defence) to discuss "matters of mutual interest to our two countries".
More on Paradise Papers: the story of Apple’s hunt for a new tax avoidance strategy is among the disclosures emerging about how the offshore tax game is played by Apple, Nike, Uber and other multinational corporations — and how top law firms help them exploit tax gaps around the world.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Lonmin’s elephant in the room: the prospect of yet another rights issue.
[CARTOON] It's Official: Zuma's a Sellout! https://t.co/pdDfIYLxlU pic.twitter.com/XBOTXEfkoY— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 7, 2017
Please sign in or register to comment.