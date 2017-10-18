Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Prove that I am conflicted, new SABC chair Makhathini challenges

18 October 2017 - 11:14 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
Bongumusa Makhathini. Picture. MOHAU MOFOKENG/SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
Bongumusa Makhathini. Picture. MOHAU MOFOKENG/SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

A defensive start does not augur well for the SABC. Its newly appointed chair, Bongumusa Makhathini, challenges detractors to prove he’s conflicted.

Research has shown that we are dreaming less than we used to, and this is not good news.

Donald Trump is up there with the rest of the super wealthy.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Steven Friedman says the ANC presidential race is a weird spectacle: it may be the only election on earth in which the candidates are campaigning for the support of people who cannot vote.

David Mahlobo — known mostly for his loyalty — has been put in the energy portfolio to drive home the deals that the President wants landed.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The Mozambican poultry sector lures Afgri back into chickens.

Bank charges worry Pick n Pay, which recently introduced a store card to give its customers a cheaper alternative to bank credit cards.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Graphical

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s self-serving reshuffle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: ANC top six share blame for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Audit firms lay low lest they too get tagged for ...
Opinion
4.
Catastrophic jobless rate warrants institution of ...
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Maritzburg College madness
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.