EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Prove that I am conflicted, new SABC chair Makhathini challenges
A defensive start does not augur well for the SABC. Its newly appointed chair, Bongumusa Makhathini, challenges detractors to prove he’s conflicted.
Steven Friedman says the ANC presidential race is a weird spectacle: it may be the only election on earth in which the candidates are campaigning for the support of people who cannot vote.
David Mahlobo — known mostly for his loyalty — has been put in the energy portfolio to drive home the deals that the President wants landed.
The Mozambican poultry sector lures Afgri back into chickens.
Bank charges worry Pick n Pay, which recently introduced a store card to give its customers a cheaper alternative to bank credit cards.
It's astounding! David Mahlobo in Russia with Gayton McKenzie & Kenny Kunene in pvt oil deal, now minister of energy https://t.co/QI1Y4dpAVT pic.twitter.com/stJESay5N2— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) October 17, 2017
