EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is Faith Muthambi creating posts to help employ her relatives?

Eskom’s acting CEO Sean Maritz says there is nothing untoward about his friend winning a R100,000 a month contract, and a look inside Eskom the ‘tender bender’

12 October 2017 - 12:58 Robert Laing
Minister Faith Muthambi. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Could it be that Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has not yet found jobs in her department for all her relatives? She is reported to be creating several vacancies.

Speaking of nepotism, Eskom’s newly appointed acting CEO, Sean Maritz, says there was nothing untoward about his friend winning a R100,000 a month contract because the utility’s internal processes were followed, as they were for Trillian and McKinsey.

A valuable new phrase to describe the internal processes of Eskom and other state-owned enterprises, "tender bender", was coined by Business Day’s sub-editors on Wednesday.

Your school, for many South Africans, is your destiny. That is patently unfair for those children who, through no fault of their own, are stuck in an education cul-de-sac, writes Jonathan Jansen.

Possible next ANC president Zweli Mkhize views state capture as merely a huge embarrassment. "Deliberately dismantling a country’s ability to prosecute powerful predators‚ knowingly protecting a bought president‚ and being an accomplice to the wholesale looting of state funds is not a huge embarrassment. It is a crime; at worst‚ of total malice; at best‚ of rank incompetence, " writes Tom Eaton.

While Sharemax’s more than 33,000 investors — many of them financially unsavvy pensioners — stand to recoup little of the R5bn they lost, the attempt to salvage the property syndication scheme by listing it on the JSE, as Nova will see seven directors pocket about R946m without having put in a cent.

Following its listing of tertiary education group Stadio, the next initial public offering by a company nurtured by investment holding company PSG may be Energy Partners.

