EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zwane’s ‘bland’ indaba speech misses the mark

And Outa has rejected the recent settlement between the government and construction firms

07 February 2017 - 13:29 PM Wilson Johwa
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: AFP
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has levelled fresh accusations at construction companies over the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Programme. The lobby group rejects the recent settlement between the government and construction firms, saying it wants to see the establishment of a commission of inquiry into collusion in the sector.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s "bland" speech misses the mark at the mining indaba.

It’s settled: A minimum wage of R20/hour has been agreed on and will take effect from May 2018. A national minimum wage commission will also be set up to review the minimum wage every year.

President Jacob Zuma looks to stamp his mark on the fight against "white monopoly capital". The phrase is already a favourite of his allies, the ANC Women’s League and the youth league.

Zuma again in the mood to stamp his mark on economics

Zuma appears quite determined to give the phrase "radical economic transformation" his own particular flavour, writes Carol Paton
10 hours ago

Aubrey Matshiqi considers Patricia de Lille’s resignation as leader of the DA in the Western Cape, saying the "blackening" of the party has spawned ideological tension.

Minimum wages set on a sector-by-sector basis — as is the practice in SA — can play a crucial role in preventing unacceptable wage dispersion within a sector, says Hansjörg Herr.

Carlyle Group commits $100m in private equity capital to telecoms operator CMC Networks.

Relief for shareholders as ArcelorMittal SA reduces losses.

ArcelorMittal SA slowly moving out of the red

Expected fall in loss per share should provide a small dose of relief for long-suffering shareholders
10 hours ago

Shareholder activist Theo Botha questions Coronation’s new rule to retire directors by rotation.

Coronation targets rotation of directors

Manner in which Coronation plans to select directors to retire by rotation raises eyebrows
10 hours ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.