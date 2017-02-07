EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zwane’s ‘bland’ indaba speech misses the mark
And Outa has rejected the recent settlement between the government and construction firms
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has levelled fresh accusations at construction companies over the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Programme. The lobby group rejects the recent settlement between the government and construction firms, saying it wants to see the establishment of a commission of inquiry into collusion in the sector.
It’s settled: A minimum wage of R20/hour has been agreed on and will take effect from May 2018. A national minimum wage commission will also be set up to review the minimum wage every year.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
President Jacob Zuma looks to stamp his mark on the fight against "white monopoly capital". The phrase is already a favourite of his allies, the ANC Women’s League and the youth league.
Aubrey Matshiqi considers Patricia de Lille’s resignation as leader of the DA in the Western Cape, saying the "blackening" of the party has spawned ideological tension.
Minimum wages set on a sector-by-sector basis — as is the practice in SA — can play a crucial role in preventing unacceptable wage dispersion within a sector, says Hansjörg Herr.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Carlyle Group commits $100m in private equity capital to telecoms operator CMC Networks.
The two who made me love the game of rugby. Fare thee well Joost. A true South African Hero. Here with Jonah Lomu. pic.twitter.com/LqYHQUAeJt— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 6, 2017
