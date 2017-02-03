BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: China bank refuses to do business with Gupta family
China’s third-largest bank shows the Guptas the door and Britons have to ration their broccoli and lettuce intake
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
China’s third-largest bank joined SA’s big four in refusing to do business with the Gupta family, high court papers filed by VR Laser show.
Bad as we may think the drought is here in SA, spare a thought for Britons who have been rationed to three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces per visit by UK supermarkets.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
The Zuptas, as Julius Malema fabulously named them, have hijacked the South African state for their own gain. Only the Treasury and the Reserve Bank remain out of their clutches and the fight for these two is on, writes Peter Bruce.
Something you cannot fault Sipho Ngubane for is inconsistency. From Hlaudi Motsoeneng to Brian Molefe, he has always displayed very poor judgment, writes Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson and retired four-star Marine Corps general James Mattis were under the impression that US President Donald Trump recruited them to his cabinet to be trusted advisers. It turned out Trump merely sees them as hood ornaments atop the little engine of state he’s building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Almost two months since the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) emerged as the unlikely purchaser of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s 26% stake in Distell, there is still no indication when the deal will be finalised or what price the PIC paid to secure the stake.
Beleaguered microlender Blue Financial Services is pursuing R163m in damages from Standard Chartered and BancABC, which it blames for its failed recapitalisation in 2010.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Will all those from Trump to Afriforum please stop making bigger news than Zuma. We need to keep eyes on him to stop him lying and stealing!— Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) February 2, 2017
Very Visual
Graph of the day
#NEWSGRAPHIC Trump, Turnbull and the "worst call" @AFP Trump blast rattles alliance with Australiahttps://t.co/e8yCiXzvEr pic.twitter.com/B77mJtvYIj— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) February 3, 2017
