EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: China bank refuses to do business with Gupta family

China’s third-largest bank shows the Guptas the door and Britons have to ration their broccoli and lettuce intake

03 February 2017 - 12:05 PM Robert Laing
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

China’s third-largest bank joined SA’s big four in refusing to do business with the Gupta family, high court papers filed by VR Laser show.

The mystery of US President Donald Trump’s hair has finally been resolved.

Bad as we may think the drought is here in SA, spare a thought for Britons who have been rationed to three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces per visit by UK supermarkets.

 

The Zuptas, as Julius Malema fabulously named them, have hijacked the South African state for their own gain. Only the Treasury and the Reserve Bank remain out of their clutches and the fight for these two is on, writes Peter Bruce.

Something you cannot fault Sipho Ngubane for is inconsistency. From Hlaudi Motsoeneng to Brian Molefe, he has always displayed very poor judgment, writes Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson and retired four-star Marine Corps general James Mattis were under the impression that US President Donald Trump recruited them to his cabinet to be trusted advisers. It turned out Trump merely sees them as hood ornaments atop the little engine of state he’s building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Almost two months since the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) emerged as the unlikely purchaser of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s 26% stake in Distell, there is still no indication when the deal will be finalised or what price the PIC paid to secure the stake.

Beleaguered microlender Blue Financial Services is pursuing R163m in damages from Standard Chartered and BancABC, which it blames for its failed recapitalisation in 2010.

