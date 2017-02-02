THE INSIDER: How model immigrants do it

The Insider has it on good authority that California state senator Nancy Skinner has asked the White House to release US first lady Melania Trump’s immigration documents.

It is common cause that Melania arrived in the US in 1996 to pursue a modelling career.

However, it is now alleged that the terms of her visa allowed her to look for work but did not grant permission for her to be paid for any work she landed. Yet it seems she did at least 10 paid modelling gigs while an "illegal".

It is no secret that US President Donald Trump has a deep-seated mistrust and dislike of all people who aren’t born in the US, especially Mexicans.

The exception, of course, was his mother (born in Scotland). Oh, and his first wife Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia. And Melania, who was born in Slovenia.

Most obviously, however, Skinner’s request is a response to Trump’s relentless "birther" campaign against former president Barack Obama, who Trump insisted was born in Kenya and — horror of horrors — must therefore be Muslim.

The Insider feels sorry for Melania. She’s a small-time girl with big-time dreams who made it to the Big Apple, bagged herself a billionaire and sealed the deal with an "anchor baby" in the form of their son, Barron.

The future was looking good, even if it had a disturbing orange hue. Then the rat fink went and got himself elected president of the "free world".

This is not good news for a woman who hates public speaking and the attention now foisted upon her (at least with her clothes on — judging from the photographic evidence, she is far more confident and comfortable without them). She looks pretty miserable most of the time, in fact.

Or perhaps she’s just alternative happy. The Insider can’t help but think that were Melania to be deported back to Sevnica, Slovenia, for abusing the terms of her visa all those years ago, and be forced to subsist on a diet of beetroot and potato, she might be just fine with it.