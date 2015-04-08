Balance key in finding good young leaders

I WAS quite excited to see Thando Mgqolozana’s third novel, Unimportance, on the 2015 Sunday Times Barry Ronge fiction prize long list. Set at a university campus, Unimportance explores the meaning of honour and integrity against the backdrop of student politics.

The main character Zizi, a student leader, is due to deliver a speech in 12 hours that could clinch the student representative council presidency for him. But instead of writing this important speech, Zizi is frantically searching for his girlfriend, whom he had physically assaulted.

The question of leadership has occupied SA’s public discourse for some time now. Census 2011 put the average age of a South African at 25; like our sister countries across the continent, our public leaders do not reflect the youth and diversity of our country.

It is quite obvious that this country is in desperate need of younger public leaders, yet we do not adequately explore the environment that deters young people from pursuing public positions.

I am fanatical about Unimportance because it asks deeply philosophical questions about the personal standards that leaders ought to have; and the standards that societies must hold its leaders against. More importantly the book left me wondering about how much atonement a society should ask from fallen heroes, and what a society can stand to lose when it demands retribution at all costs.

At the risk of being too vague, let me use the example of the controversy surrounding some of Trevor Noah’s tweets. Soon after the announcement that the 31-year-old comedian would be the host of the popular Daily Show in the US, the internet trolls began digging through his old tweets, looking for evidence of his unsuitability.

This is a little understandable considering that Noah had appeared on the show only three times. Six distasteful jokes about fat girls, Jews, and white people later, Noah was suddenly at the centre of internet outrage, and there were already calls for the Daily Show to drop him.

This is the kind of society young people find themselves in, a place where mistakes can be made in a moment, in public, with dire consequences. There is no balance between mistakes and potential. Your best and worst moments can appear in a screenshot, without any context of a growing and maturing human being.

This can be tricky, especially in cases where young leaders, with the potential to do great things, make great mistakes.

In Mgqolozana’s novel, Zizi assaults his girlfriend, yet I found myself falling for Zizi, wishing there were more young people who thought so deeply about the responsibilities that came with leadership. The more I fell for Zizi, the more I felt as though I was betraying myself as an individual who proclaims to value doing the right thing over anything else.

The public lynching has become a favourite pastime of people who are understandably frustrated at the increasing lack of accountability of public leaders, globally. And so whenever we find that we have some power to draw blood, we sharpen our claws.

The viciousness of these mobs can deter the most confident young people. Like Zizi, countless young people can find themselves wishing to be "good and unimportant". They may opt to work quietly away from the public eye, leaving us with mediocre choices for public leaders.

Though it’s important for societies to be firm on behaviours they will and will not accept, it is equally important for societies to have a fair sense of what actions can be atoned for, and what it is willing to forgive. Somehow we must find a balance between selecting leaders that reflect our highest ideals while also taking into account that leaders are fallible.

• Ndlovu is the MD of Youth Lab and works at the National Planning Commission. She writes in her personal capacity.