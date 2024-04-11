MIKE DOLAN: EU and US set to fall out of step on rates
Near recession in eurozone contrasts with still-brisk US expansion
11 April 2024 - 05:00
London — A June jamboree in central banking is being scratched from diaries as markets now suspect the US Federal Reserve will drag its heels on a first interest rate cut by then and leave the European Central Bank (ECB) to go solo.
Persistent stability in the transatlantic exchange rate despite that shift in policy thinking may well give the ECB heart to push ahead regardless — with euro-dollar still stuck bang in the middle of an 18-month-long 8c range...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.