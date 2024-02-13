MORNE MOSTERT: Muddled mindsets make the world exactly as it should not be
Circular thinking prevents leaders from making the decisions needed for positive change
It is easy to be critical of Davos. The power. The perceived elitism. The suspicion of vested interests in the status quo. But it is almost certain that commentators would be considerably more critical were global decisionmakers not rubbing powerful shoulders and highlighting the major forces shaping the collective futures of humanity and the planet.
Naturally, sense-making of the global theatre is considerably more complex than the optimism I am failing to hide. And diverse perspectives on causes and solutions abound. But there resides a beguiling and often invisible circularity in the mindsets, which may prevent senior leaders from making the decisions required for notable positive change...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.